Atlete Dafne Schippers komt de komende tijd niet in actie

Final training day in South-Africa before heading home! This training camp was one for the books, however there were good parts but also some small setbacks. There are still some steps to make and because I want to be in top shape we have decided to not start the season with indoors. As always I want to be absolutely ready to explode out of the block and I just need a little more time for that. I’ll make sure to be ready for outdoor so no worries, it just takes time! 💪🏻💥