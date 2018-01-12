Chris Tates in My fair Lady

ARNHEM - Chris Tates vertolkt de rol van de snobistische professor Higgings.

Komende tijd toert Chris Tates door het land met de musical My Fair Lady. Chris is te zien in series en films maar zijn hart ligt bij het theater. Chris speelt de snobistische professor Higgings waarvoor niemand enige sympathie voelt, de kunst is om ook de kwetsbare kant te tonen. My fair lady is eind februari te zien in diverse Gelderse theaters kijk hier voor de speellijst